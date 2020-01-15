Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

AXDX opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

