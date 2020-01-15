Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0060

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $789,713.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Bitbns and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Sistemkoin, Indodax, OOOBTC, Coinnest, Koinex, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bitinka, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.