Acoin 1-Day Volume Tops $87.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a total market cap of $27,212.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

