Acoin (ACOIN) Market Cap Reaches $27,562.00

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Acoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a market capitalization of $27,562.00 and $88.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

