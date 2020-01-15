Actinium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,451.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $574,763.00 and approximately $8,451.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,282,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

