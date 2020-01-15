Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 27,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 330,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 243,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

