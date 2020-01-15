ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $750,043.00 and $2,026.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,466,868 coins and its circulating supply is 83,324,857 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

