Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,083. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

