Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells 2,397 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $12,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,731 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $4,477.20.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,511. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

