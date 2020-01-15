AdEx Market Capitalization Achieves $7.73 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC and Kyber Network. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.