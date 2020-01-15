AdEx Price Up 7.6% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $820,134.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

