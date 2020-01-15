adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €282.75 ($328.78).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €314.50 ($365.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €277.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

