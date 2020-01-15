Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adient stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 3.16. Adient has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.40.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Adient by 94.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adient by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 136,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adient by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 69,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Adient by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

