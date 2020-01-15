Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $552,608.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.94. 2,098,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $347.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average of $296.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after buying an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

