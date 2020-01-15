Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 3,236 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,600.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,900 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,080.00.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 4,746,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,511. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

