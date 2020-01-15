ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays cut ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.40. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after buying an additional 3,641,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 407,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 42.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,281 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,755 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

