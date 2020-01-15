Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,046,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,363,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after buying an additional 97,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 258,336 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,330,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

