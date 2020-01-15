Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

