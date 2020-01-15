Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,793 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

