Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,633,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

