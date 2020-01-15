Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €752.14 ($874.58).

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Adyen

