AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 217.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,361 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 371,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,880,000.

XMLV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. 354,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

