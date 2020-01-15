AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,577 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $421.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.