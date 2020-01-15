AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,477 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of American Finance Trust worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $97,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $185,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 471,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,820. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

