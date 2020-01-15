AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 65,867 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.79% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.59. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.