AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 2,749,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

