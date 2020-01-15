AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 1,057,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

