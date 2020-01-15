AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. 16,060,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,939. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

