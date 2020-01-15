AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after buying an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Southern by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,220 shares of company stock worth $135,771,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. 3,772,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

