AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,886 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $$52.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7161 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $8.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%.

