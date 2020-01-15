AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.45% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INKM. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after buying an additional 467,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of INKM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,990. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.