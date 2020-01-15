AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.32 on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.20. 1,281,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,353.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

