AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $65.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

