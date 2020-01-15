AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $127.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

