AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 34,787 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises 0.7% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avaya worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,139,000.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

