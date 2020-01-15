Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.19% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.