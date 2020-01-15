aelf Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy and AirSwap. aelf has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and $26.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX, Koinex, Gate.io, ABCC, OKEx, GOPAX, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance, BigONE, Allbit, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bibox, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

