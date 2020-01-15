Aeron (ARN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, IDAX and Radar Relay. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $2.92 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kuna, Tidex, Mercatox, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

