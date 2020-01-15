AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $421,000.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

