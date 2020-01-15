Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aeternity has a market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Crex24, HitBTC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 343,906,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,085,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Tokenomy, OKEx, IDAX, LATOKEN, BitMart, Liqui, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, OOOBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, FCoin, HADAX, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Koinex, Bithumb and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

