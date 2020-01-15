Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

AFYA stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Afya has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $10,189,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

