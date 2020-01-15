AgaveCoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $38,110.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

