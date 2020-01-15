AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. AGCO posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. AGCO has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,208,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after purchasing an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 68.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.