Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Corelogic (OTCMKTS:CLGX) Head to Head Comparison

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 1.83% 18.36% 4.28% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corelogic and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 5 1 0 2.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corelogic presently has a consensus price target of $44.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Corelogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corelogic is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corelogic and Agent Information Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.99 $121.86 million $2.36 18.99 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.02 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corelogic pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corelogic pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Corelogic beats Agent Information Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

