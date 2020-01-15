Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,074,000 after acquiring an additional 177,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

