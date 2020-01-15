AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.65.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGFS. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

