AI Doctor Market Capitalization Tops $2.16 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $82,681.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, BtcTrade.im and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BCEX, BitForex, OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, CoinBene, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

