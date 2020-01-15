AidCoin (AID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $270.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $415,331.00 and $270.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

