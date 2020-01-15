Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00013258 BTC on major exchanges including AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01885375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.03856601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00663581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00761657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00086608 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00642079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AidosMarket and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

