Aigang Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $9,775.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

